Believe it or not, there are three other films hitting theaters today, and we have a look at ’em in this week’s “Showtime.”

Richie Merritt (as Rick Wershe Jr.): “Come on, Dad. I can do this. We can do this!”

“White Boy Rick” is based on the true story of a Detroit drug dealer who was also an FBI informant back in the ’80s.

And, oh, yeah, he was just a teenager!

Maybe even crazier is that Richie Merritt — who stars as White Boy Rick in his first movie ever — was totally unfamiliar with his co-star … Matthew McConaughey!

Matthew McConaughey: “I met him in a parking lot at the bowling alley. He was gonna walk past me going in. He didn’t recognize me. I recognized him because I had looked at a picture of who I was gonna meet at the bowling alley.”

James Immekus (as Robert Trumbull): “These men did terrible things to you. What are you going to say to that?”

“Unbroken: Path to Redemption” is based on the true story of Louis Zamperini.

Louis was an Olympic runner, World War II veteran and a Japanese prisoner of war, and after his return to the States, his life and marriage started to unravel.

But after going to a Billy Graham church revival, the couple found faith in religion and each other.

Now, if you think you have heard this story before, you have. Angelina Jolie directed a movie a few years ago, also about Louis, and also titled “Unbroken.”

Meagan Good (as Free): “You came out here to do something. Now you are just giving up.”

Omari Hardwick (as Cass): “Give me a break. I fight every day. That is my occupation. I fight every day. You’re not even trying to follow your dream.”

An L.A. club promoter meets a woman on the night of the 2016 presidential election in “A Boy. A Girl. A Dream: Love on Election Night.”

In the flick, she encourages him to fix his broken dreams, while he pushes her to discover more about her own dreams and goals.

