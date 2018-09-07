This weekend at the box office, we’re conjuring up some history, and Keanu is reaching a romantic destination — but first, Jennifer Garner is a mama on a mission. Here’s a look in this week’s “Showtime.”

Jennifer Garner (as Riley North): “Watching somebody take everything from you, it turns you into somebody else.”

Caspar Brun (as LAPD Data Analyst): “Social media’s lit up with support for her.”

John Gallagher Jr. (as Detective Stan Carmichael): “She’s a multiple homicide suspect.”

Caspar Brun (as LAPD Data Analyst): “Not to them she’s not.”

In “Peppermint,” Jennifer Garner is a wife and mother who disappears for five years after her husband and daughter are murdered. When she returns, she’s buff, tough and ready to take on the system that allowed the killers to go free.

For those of you hooked on the horror of the “Conjuring” franchise, scary days are here again.

“The Nun” is the fifth installment in the series. When a priest and a young novice are sent to investigate the death of a nun, all hell breaks loose.

Winona Ryder (as Lindsay): “So we’re just the people you don’t know where to stick?”

Keanu Reeves (as Frank): “You might as well just stick us together.”

Winona Ryder (as Lindsay): “I don’t want to be a person you don’t know where to stick.”

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder are back together again in “Destination Wedding.” In this, their fourth big screen coupling, they play a pair of grouchy guests who wind up falling for each other.

Keanu says working with his longtime friend is a breeze.

Keanu Reeves: “We like each other, personally and professionally. We have such a shorthand ’cause we have…”

Winona Ryder: “Yeah.”

Keanu Reeves: “We have gone up against it and gone through the process many times.”

Winona Ryder (as Lindsay): “Don’t you believe there’s someone for everyone?”

Keanu Reeves (as Frank): “Close. I believe that there’s nobody for anyone.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.