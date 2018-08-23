At the box office this weekend, man’s best friend is getting automated and sweaty, sexy prisoners are stuck on an island. But we get started with Melissa McCarthy and some foul-mouthed puppets. Here’s a look in this week’s Showtime.

Melissa McCarthy (as Detective Connie Edwards): “Looks like a robbery gone wrong to me.”

Joel McHale (as Agent Campbell): “This wasn’t a robbery. This was a hit!”

Who could be picking off puppets?!

That’s what Melissa McCarthy and her puppet detective partner are trying to figure out in “The Happytime Murders.”

The two investigate the killings of former stars of a popular puppet TV show.

Melissa says she needed a reality check in between scenes.

Melissa McCarthy: “You end up talking to all the puppets, and then you have to remind yourself, ‘I’m talking to a puppet.’ Like, the camera is not rolling, and I’m just chattin’ away to a wolf puppet!”

Yorick van Wageningen (as Warden Barrot): “I know many of you are thinking about escape.”

Rami Malek (as Louis Dega): “This is your best chance.”

“Papillon” is the true story of a prisoner who broke out of Devil’s Island in South America. At the time, it was considered one of the most secure prisons on the planet.

Charlie Hunnam and Rami Malek star in the movie and tell us it’s more than just a prison break movie.

Charlie Hunnam: “Under the surface, actually what it is is a love story.”

Alex Neustaedter (as Miles): “Wow. What the hell are you?”

In “A.X.L.,” a young man comes across a friendly robotic dog created by the military.

The government doesn’t want people to know about A.X.L., and they want their creation back.

Thomas Jane, who co-stars in the movie, says the film focuses on the pros and cons of technology.

Thomas Jane: “How you can use technology to be creative and be passionate and be skillful, and then the bad side of technology, which is military robots that kill you.”

Alex Neustaedter (as Miles): “We’re in this together.”

“The Happytime Murders,” “Papillon,” and “A.X.L.” are in theaters now.