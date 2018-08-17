“Crazy Rich Asians” already hit theaters on Wednesday, and this weekend it’s being joined by two other new releases. That includes Marky Mark and Ronda Rousey’s new flick. Here’s a look in this week’s “Showtime.”

Mark Wahlberg (as James Silva): “According to the government, we do not exist. We’re ghosts, but we are very real.”

In “Mile 22,” Mark Wahlberg and Ronda Rousey star as members of a top secret tactical command unit. It’s their mission to get a dangerous asset to an airfield 22 miles away.

This is Marky Mark’s fourth movie with director Peter Berg, the same guy who did “Lone Survivor”, “Deepwater Horizon” and “Patriots Day.”

Mark told Deco why they’re a great team.

Mark Wahlberg: “Pete and I just bring out the best in each other. We push each other, we challenge each other. We hold each other accountable, and we also have each other’s back in a big way.”

Set during the Ice Age, “Alpha” tells the story of a young man who gets separated from his tribe and is seriously injured. He ends up befriending a lone wolf who helps him survive as he tries to find his way back home.

Constance Wu (as Rachel Chu): “If Nick chose me, he would lose his family, and if he chose his family, he might spend the rest of his life resenting you.”

“Crazy Rich Asians” is the big screen adaptation of the popular book. Constance Wu stars as a young woman who suddenly finds out her boyfriend’s family is ridiculously wealthy — which complicates things when he takes her to Singapore to meet them.

Constance Wu: “Banana Republic is fancy clothing for her, you know? So when she’s thrown into this world of wealth, it is unlike anything she’s ever known.”

Constance Wu (as Rachel Chu): “You really should have told me you’re like the Prince William of Asia.”

Henry Golding (as Nick Young): “That’s ridiculous. I’m much more of a Harry.”

