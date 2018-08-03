Winnie the Pooh goes on a journey, teens deal with a lot more than hitting puberty, and Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon are testing out their James Bond skills. Three new movies hit theaters this weekend. Here’s a preview in this week’s “Showtime”

Jim Cummings (as Winne the Pooh, voice of): “What to do, indeed.”

Ewan McGregor (as Christopher Robin): “Pooh?!”

Jim Cummings (as Winne the Pooh, voice of): “Christopher Robin!”

So adorable!

Ewan McGregor stars in “Christopher Robin.” He’s an adult now, dealing with grown-up problems, when his old buddy Winnie the Pooh helps him find his childhood joy.

We got to talk with Pooh bear, who told us how nice of a guy Ewan is.

“Winnie the Pooh”: “Well, the cast is quite wonderful. Ewan let me have a bigger trailer, you see, and I thought that was ever so nice.”

Amandla Sternberg (as Ruby): “I didn’t want you to be afraid of me. The more I try to control it, the more damage I do.”

In “The Darkest Minds,” a mysterious disease has given some kids superpowers. The kids are put in camps by the government, but some escape and are on the run. Now, they have to stay alive — while learning more about their powers.

Mila Kunis (as Audrey): “I know you’re a spy.”

Justin Theroux (as Drew): “It’s a long story, and I’m going to explain everything.”

Mila Kunis (as Audrey): “What’s on your forehead?”

The spy world will never be the same, thanks to Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon.

In “The Spy Who Dumped Me,” the duo gets chased by assassins after they find out Mila’s ex was a CIA agent who didn’t get the job done.

Kate McKinnon: “They are the probably least trained and maybe the least competent in the list of …”

Mila Kunis: “In the beginning.”

Kate McKinnon: “In the list of world spies. But what they lack in skill, they make up for in courage and heat.”

Mila Kunis: “And perseverance.”

Mila Kunis (as Audrey): “Oh, my God. I killed someone, I killed someone!”

Kate McKinnon (as Morgan): “Stop saying that!”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.