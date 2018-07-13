A trio of new films hit theaters on Friday. You know to hold us over until “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” opens at the end of this month. There’s a vampire, a telemarketer, and The Rock doing Rock-like things. Here’s a look in this week’s Showtime.

Dwayne Johnson (as Will Sawyer): “OK, don’t look down.”

*Looks down anyway*

Dwayne Johnson (as Will Sawyer): “That was dumb.”

Well, it wasn’t smart.

The Rock is back doing Rock-like things in “Skyscraper.” When his family is trapped 96 floors up in a burning building, he’ll do anything to save them.

Dwayne Johnson: “He’s an amputee, and he’s just trying to put his life back together, and the guy’s struggling.”

Neve Campbell: “He finds love because of that tragedy, and he overcomes.”

Adam Sandler: (as Dracula): “Mavis, where are we going? A cruise?!”

Selena Gomez (as Mavis): “Surprise!”

Adam Sandler: (as Dracula): “Oh, no, no, no, no.”

Selena Gomez (as Mavis): “Dad.”

Even a monster family needs vacation. In “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation,” Drac, Mavis, Johnny and their entire spooky clan head out to sea.

Selena Gomez and Andy Samberg are back as Mavis and Johnny in the third installment.

So what’s next for the monsters?

Andy Samberg: “We’ve done Halloween, we’ve done summer. I am thinking…”

Selena Gomez: “Christmas.”

Andy Samberg: “Springtime or Christmas. I don’t know. Christmas is the better idea box office wise.”

Lakeith Stanfield (as Cassius Green): “As always, we’ll be getting that out to you, right away.”

Michael X. Sommers (as Johnny): “You’re doing so good with the voice thing!”

Lakeith Stanfield (as Cassius Green): “Holla, holla, holla, holla!”

“Sorry to Bother You” is a satirical look at American capitalism. Lakeith Stanfield stars as Cassius, a telemarketer who trades in his morals in favor of climbing the corporate ladder.

He says, expect the unexpected with this movie.

Lakeith Stanfield: “You’re gonna go on a journey unlike anything you’ve ever seen before, and you may feel things you haven’t felt before.”

Omari Hardwick (as Mr. ______): “Here’s the starting salary.”

Lakeith Stanfield (as Cassius Green): “Well, I’m gonna have to get me some new suits!”

