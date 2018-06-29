We’re going to have to wait at least two years to see Indiana Jones again, but we don’t have to wait to see these next movies — because they open this weekend. We’re hitting the court and heading to Mexico in this week’s Showtime.

Lil Rel Howery (as Dax): “Someone like you could combine the old school with the new school.”

Kyrie Irving (as Uncle Drew): “It’s gotta be my team, my roster.”

Uncle Drew may look old, but on the court, he plays like a 26-year-old NBA All-Star! And that’s probably because, under all those prosthetics, is Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving in “Uncle Drew.” He teams up with Shaquille O’Neal, Nate Robinson, Chris Webber and Reggie Miller to try to win the Rucker Streetball Classic.

But Kyrie tells us the movie isn’t just about basketball or dressing up as old men.

Kyrie Irving: “The love of the game being shared with so many people. Being able to bridge the gap between audience here and audience here and meet into a very great marriage of life lessons, how compassionate Uncle Drew is, forgiveness and so much more.”

Kyrie Irving (as Uncle Drew): “We don’t stop playing because we get old. We get old because we stop playing.”

Catherine Keener (as Cynthia Foards): “Your objective is to start a war between the Mexican cartels, not with the Mexican government!”

Oops!

Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin are teaming up again in “Sicario: Day of the Soldado.”

When the U.S. government classifies drug cartels as terrorist organizations, the guys begin their dirty work — kidnapping a kingpin’s daughter to begin an all-out cartel war.

Josh told us that, while you don’t need to see the first “Sicario,” it wouldn’t hurt.

Josh Brolin: “People who have seen the first one are very excited for a follow-up. People who have seen the second one, I’ve heard a lot about continuing it. So yeah, I think it’s a good saga.”

Benicio Del Toro (as Alejandro): “You have no reason to trust me … but trusting me is how you’re gonna survive.”

