Two new films hit theaters this weekend. One star is a South Florida favorite and the other stars Lynn’s new BFFs, the cast of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.” Here they are in this week’s “Showtime.”

In “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” things are a little darker and scarier than other “Jurassic” movies, and the dinos need saving from extinction thanks to some greedy humans.

Thank God hot Chris Pratt is there to save the day.

Lynn Martinez: “What are you guys afraid of?”

Chris Pratt: “I got no fears … Fearless 100 percent.”

Lynn Martinez: “Wow, that’s impressive.”

Chris Pratt: “That’s right.”

Ann Dowd (as Betty Jean Gooch): “This library is home to the most valuable book in the United States.”

That book is worth $12 million, and these four guys are planning to steal it from the library at their college. “American Animals” tells the true story of one of the most bizarre heists in American history.

Evan Peters: “I think that they wanted to do something special, I think that they wanted to do something different, and they kind of wanted to do it in an easy quick way and not really work for it.”

Evan Peters (as Warren Lipka): “I don’t want you waking up wondering what you could have been.”

