Evil passed down through generations, and a jewelry heist for the ages. Those are just two of the other films hitting theaters this weekend. But we begin with a hotel you don’t ever want to check in to, and may not check out alive. Here’s a look in this week’s Showtime.

Jodie Foster (as The Nurse): “This hospital was built on two things: trust and rules.”

Rules are meant to broken, and they are in “Hotel Artemis.”

The sci-fi thriller stars Jodie Foster and Dave Bautista as a nurse and orderly running a secret hospital for criminals in the near future.

Those rule-breaking criminals include Sofia Boutella, Sterling K. Brown and Jeff Goldblum.

Jodie and Dave told Deco what the big no-no’s are in their own homes.

Jodie Foster: “So many…”

Dave Bautista: “I have a few things that are off limits, and I will not let people into my home unless they can get along with my dogs.”

Toni Colette (as Annie): “That’s grandma. You know you were her favorite, right?”

“Hereditary” redefines the term family drama.

Toni Collette stars as a woman whose family unravels cryptic and terrifying secrets about their ancestry after her mother dies.

Toni Collette: “I was fascinated by the construct of the film in that it is being sold as a horror film, but it actually is this really beautiful, profound meditation on grief.”

Victoria Hill (as Esther): “What we did together was a sin.”

Ethan Hawke (as Toller): “I’ve seen enough real sin to know the difference.”

Amanda Seyfried (as Mary): “You didn’t tell the police, right?”

Ethan Hawke is not your typical pastor in “First Reformed.”

He’s plagued by despair and sorrow.

It’s brought on from tragedy and his tormented past, which are brought to life when a parishioner, played by Amanda Seyfried, asks him to counsel her husband.

Sandra Bullock (as Debbie Ocean): “$16.5 million in each of your bank accounts, five weeks from now.”

It’s all about the ladies in “Ocean’s 8.”

Sandra Bullock stars as Debbie Ocean, leading a team of women to help her pull off the heist she’s been planning for years.

Ripping off the Met Gala means you really have to be in unison, and Sandra says the bond with her co-stars is just as real off camera.

Sandra Bullock: “I don’t think you would have felt as good as you do. I think when you leave the theater after having watched it, you feel that there’s a lot of respect and love.”

Cate Blanchett (as Lou): “Why do you need to do this?”

Sandra Bullock (as Debbie Ocean): “‘Cause it’s what I’m good at.”

All of the movies will be out in theaters on Friday.

