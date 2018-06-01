“Ocean’s Eight” doesn’t hit theaters for another week, but four new movies with even more A-listers hit the screen Friday. We start with a sexy couple stranded at sea in tonight’s “Showtime.”

Shailene Woodley (as Tami Oldham): “We’re a thousand miles from land, we’re not in any flight paths; it’s like a 1,500 square mile search area.”

Sam Claflin (as Richard Sharp): “A needle in a blue haystack.”

Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin and the Pacific Ocean.

Based on a true story, “Adrift” is about a young couple that gets lost at sea after sailing through a hurricane.

Shailene told Deco how the emotional scenes were even more tiring for her than the physical ones.

Shailene Woodley: “When there’s a lot of tears or a lot of fear, those things are just naturally draining. To find the energy to do those takes over and over and over again, it just required a lot.”

Logan Marshall-Green (as Grey Trace): “Help!”

Robot: “I need your permission to operate independently.”

Logan Marshall-Green (as Grey Trace): “Permission granted!”

Robot: “Thank you.”

Revenge is a dish best served with a side of artificial intelligence, in “Upgrade.”

After being implanted with a high-tech computer chip, a man uses his new abilities to hunt down the bad dudes who killed his wife.

Alex Sharp (as Enn): “You’re in extreme danger. We have to leave now.”

Elle Fanning (as Zan): “I feel alive. I feel open.”

Get ready for a bizarre love story in the sci-fi, “How to Talk to Girls at Parties.”

Elle Fanning stars as an alien teenager who falls for a human in 1970s London.

Nicole Kidman also stars in a supporting role.

Johnny Knoxville (as D.C.): “Every ride, every attraction — no rules, no speed limits.”

Who allowed Johnny Knoxville to run an amusement park?

The “Jackass” star leads the way in “Action Point” as a park owner who throws the safety manual out the window when new competition puts him at risk of closing up shop.

