Han and Chewbacca are such a power couple, no other movie dares open against them this weekend. So that means Chris can spend all his time hanging out with the cast in this week’s Showtime.

Alden Ehrenreich (as Han Solo): “I’m a driver and I’m a flyer.”

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” is our first character-based spinoff for the Star Wars franchise. It gives us a ton of backstory and a lot of little nuggets about how he became the infamous Han Solo we met in “Star Wars: Episode IV” in 1977.

Ron Howard: “People should just lose themselves in a movie like this. It’s escapism.”

Alden Ehrenreich plays a young Han Solo, and he told me he had to do six auditions before they finally agreed to let him follow in the footsteps of Harrison Ford.

Alden Ehrenreich (as Han Solo): “You in? That’s yes.”

Alden Ehrenreich: “My third audition was on the Millennium Falcon which was really cool.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Was it just you and…?”

Alden Ehrenreich: “It was me and Chewy. I did a scene with Chewy and a scene with an actress.”

Now that got us wondering…

Chris Van Vliet: “In the scenes when you’re actually sharing lines with Chewbacca, is he speaking?”

Alden Ehrenreich: “He kind of does the voice and says the line so he’ll go like, ‘What are you talking about?'”

Joonas Suotamo: “For this film, Casdence, who wrote the script, wrote actual dialogue for me and I was saying them in my best Wookie English.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Can you give us an impression of this?”

Joonas Suotamo: “‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ I would say. Like that.”

Alden Ehrenreich (as Han Solo): “What do you think?”

Joonas Suotamo (as Chewbacca): *makes sounds*

Alden Ehrenreich (as Han Solo): “Oh what do you know?”

Solo takes us on an adventure that has some minor ties to the other Star Wars films, but for the most part stands on its own with plenty of new characters. It’s fun, but it’s just fun, don’t expect much more than that.

Emilia Clarke: “Everybody and their mum can watch this and understand what’s going on. You don’t need to have seen any of the other Star Wars movies to watch, enjoy, understand this movie. If you are a Star Wars fan, then it’s just quadruple the joy because you get to know all of the juicy bits.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Only quadruple though?”

Emilia Clarke: “Well it depends how much you like the movie. If you really like the movie, just double that.”

