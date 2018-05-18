“Deadpool 2” is gonna dominate the box office, but there are a couple of other films hitting the big screen. Here’s a look at all of them, including “Deadpool 2,” in this week’s Showtime.

Ryan Reynolds (as Deadpool): “We’re gonna form a super duper [expletive] group. They need to be tough or flexible and young enough to carry their own franchise in 10-12 years.”

Deadpool … always looking towards the future!

“Deadpool 2” picks up where D.P. 1 left off.

This time around, we get new characters to meet new threats.

And as Josh Brolin told Deco, despite all the layers to the film, it comes down to two distinct words: irreverent and inappropriate.

Josh Brolin: “It just seemed like something based on what I had seen Ryan do with the first movie, something so unique and irreverent and kinda inappropriate.”

How does a police dog voiced by Ludacris and human FBI agent played by Will Arnett solve the case of a stolen baby panda?

By going undercover at an exclusive Las Vegas dog show, of course!

Luda and Will are sniffing out suspects in “Show Dogs.”

Jane Fonda (as Vivian): “I would like to introduce you to Christian Grey.”

Candice Bergen (as Sharon): “Oh, no. We started this book club to stimulate our minds!”

Jane Fonda (as Vivian): “From what I hear, this book is quite stimulating.”

This is one star-studded book club!

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen star as a group of friends whose romantic lives completely change when they read “Fifty Shades of Grey” in “Book Club.”

Diane Keaton (as Diane): “That’s life, and I’m not through living mine just yet.”

