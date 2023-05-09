A simple card and flowers can make your mom smile this Mother’s Day. But if you want to change things up this holiday we know just the place. Dash Bar has a week-long Mother’s Day event happening, with spa treatments that’ll make your mom feel like the queen she is.

Show mom a little love with a spa day at Dashbar, where they have a week full of fun events to fill her fancy.

Carla Oliva: “Some of the events that we’re hosting will include a singer serenading our clients, we’re going to have a photographer catching those mother and daughter moments, and we’re also going to have Aroma 360 taking over the art of candle-making.”

They’re pulling out all the stops to make mom feel like a goddess.

Carla Olivia: “We’ll have ladies being handed out beautiful roses as they walk in through the door, we’re going to have some really incredible looking gentlemen handing out champagne that will be flowing, and we’re also going to have a DJ playing music and entertainment throughout the entire event.”

And that’s before she starts really getting pampered.

Carla Oliva: “We have salon services from blowouts, and hair treatments, to manicures and pedicures, and also facial treatments, as well as body contouring services, and a variety of med spa services.”

If mom needs some extra R and R.

Carla Oliva: “We actually specialize in collective services, which allow three or more services to be performed simultaneously. Three women working on you all at the same time in one hour where you can just relax.”

Myka Whitmen: “It’s fun, you get to meet new friends, and who doesn’t love to feel pampered when they’re leaving.”

Carla Oliva: “All the services that we offer can be catered to their unique style. Whatever it is that they want to do as far as being pampered, whether it’s a facial, a manicure, a pedicure, or a blowout or everything at the same time we can offer that.”

The Mother’s Day event starts Tuesday and runs through Sunday, May 14th.

Mention “Deco Drive” when you book a treatment for a 20% off discount.

