Showbiz expert weighs in on 2019 Oscars

This weekend is the biggest party of the year for Hollywood, when celebrities gather to congratulate themselves on how rich and good-looking they are, and in the middle of all that, some awards are handed out. It’s the Oscars, and an expert is telling us what we can expect on Sunday night.

The red carpet is rolled out.

The eye-popping bling is ready for all the stars.

But come Sunday night, it’s all about the Oscar gold.

Who will take home best picture this year?

With no clear front-runner, we asked Rotten Tomatoes Editor Jacqueline Coley for her expert prediction.

Jacqueline Coley, editor, Rotten Tomatoes: “My money is on “Roma” from Alfonso Cuarón and Netflix. But I make that with a caveat that there are a lot of members of the Academy who are not exactly gunning for the idea of giving a non-traditional-studio film Hollywood’s top prize.”

Netflix winning the big one could be huge.

Jacqueline Coley: “There’ll be a question for a lot of independent distributors if they want to go the traditional studio route if they know the top prize is still available to them from going to a streaming giant.”

Glenn Close (as Joan Castleman): “I can’t take it. I can’t take the humiliation.”

For best actress, she says you can pretty much bank on seven-time nominee Glenn Close winning for “The Wife.”

Jacqueline Coley: “Sorry, Lady Gaga fans. This is not her year.”

It is Rami Malek’s year.

Jacqueline says best actor is his to lose.

Rami Malek (as Freddie Mercury): “We will, we will rock you!”

Jacqueline Coley: “They love him, they love the music of Queen. They love his performance.”

Now we’ve gotta talk about the elephant in the room.

The person who won’t be in the room. The host!

Jacqueline Coley: “I think, actually, this no host thing is gonna do them some favors in the sense that it’s gonna streamline the overall ceremony.”

She thinks the show will actually be less than 17 hours this year, and that ratings will go up because three really popular movies “A Star is Born,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Black Panther” are all nominated for best picture.

While those are educated guesses, there is one thing that’s for sure.

Jacqueline Coley: “As far as the looks on the red carpet, I think a shoe-in for best dressed is gonna be Lynn and Shireen.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.