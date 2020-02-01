Showbiz and sports A-listers walk red carpet ahead of NFL Honors at Arsht Center

MIAMI (WSVN) - Some of the biggest names in the NFL joined prominent Hollywood stars as they arrived at the Adrienne Arsht Center to attend the NFL Honors ceremony.

Stars with a love for the game, from Ciara and Russell Wilson, to a bearded Jon Hamm and “Bachelorette” hunk Tyler Cameron, walked the red carpet outside the downtown Miami venue, Saturday evening.

Some of the best players and coaches in Americans ports rubbed shoulders with film stars like Paul Rudd.

Unfortunately, the “Ant-Man” star didn’t have a chance to stop and chat with 7News as he made his way inside the venue, though he appeared to give a quick thumbs up.

Josh Charles, star of the TV drama “The Good Wife,” shared an impromptu moment with Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley.

“Oh, look, there’s Ronnie right there, Ronnie Stanley. What’s up, Ronnie? Good to see you, man,” he said.

Seconds later, Stanley walked over and embraced Charles.

“Good to see some of my favorite Ravens here,” said Charles

The actor said this red carpet is a little different from some of the ones at Tinseltown premieres.

“Him just coming up, and him and I just doing this together, I wouldn’t have it in Hollywood, because, first of all, I’ve had Hollywood red carpets where people walk right in front of you,” he said. “They don’t care. [Here] it’s a little more chill.”

A-listers channeled their inner sports fan ahead of the main event, which recognizes the best players, performances and plays from the 2019 regular season.

Former football player Chad Johnson, aka Chad Ochocinco, said he’s certain who’s winning the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award.

“Lamar Jackson is winning the MVP,” he said. “If you’re a gambling man, if Vegas has bets, and odds … on who’s going to win, that’s your guy.”

Johnson was right on the money. Jackson emerged triumphant as the NFL’s MVP.

Back on the red carpet, Backstreet Boy Kevin Richardson shared his love for the Kansas City Chiefs a day before their big game against the San Francisco 49ers.

“The whole world’s eyes are on Miami. We’ve got the Chiefs and San Francisco,” he said as he pointed at his Chiefs pin.

But “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said not so fast.

When asked who’s going to win Sunday night, he replied, “49ers by seven points. I just have a feeling that, what’s happened this season is so unpredictable that, everybody’s against them, everybody’s for Kansas, and I always go the other way.”

“Bachelorette” fans might not know that Cameron played tight end for Florida Atlantic Owls in 2015 and 2016.

The NFL Honors telecast, hosted by Steve Harvey, airs until 10 p.m., right here on 7.

