Show Stopper Studio will host live performance on Instagram to raise money to keep doors open

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A well-known studio among the South Florida dance community is asking for help to keep its doors open.

Show Stoppers Studio in Hialeah is a local business among dozens of others that has faced hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Susie Garcia, the owner and creative director of Show Stoppers Studio, took to Instagram Wednesday to announce they will be hosting a live performance in an effort to raise money to keep the studio up and running.

“We will be hosting a live performance on Show Stopper Miami IG, where friends and colleagues of mine from New York, LA and Miami, will be coming together to put on a show for you, with singing and dancing, interviews and much more,” Garcia said in the video. “We ask you to enjoy and just come in and listen to how greatly Show Stopper has affected the hearts of so many.”

The exact date of the online performance has not yet been announced.

When the dance studio closed their doors due to government orders, Garcia launched a virtual live class schedule so dancers of all ages could log on and dance while staying at home.

Garcia has also launched a GoFundMe to keep the studio of 11 years open. If you would like to donate, click here.

The money collected through the GoFundMe will help fund the online classes being offered by different dance instructors, keep the Hialeah studio open until classes can resume in person and sponsor dancers who face limited financial resources.

