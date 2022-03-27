If you have a sweet tooth, you’re going to love this next recipe. Something yummy is in the oven as we grab a Bite With Belkys.
Ingredients:
1 cup unsalted butter, cold and cubed
2 cups all purpose flour
1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1/2 tsp. salt
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Grease a 9-inch square baking pan with butter. Line the bottom and sides with parchment paper, leaving enough overhang to lift the biscuits from the pan when they’re done. Set aside.
- In your mixer bowl, beat the cold, cubed butter, flour, sugar, vanilla and salt on medium until the mixture is well combined and crumbly for about 5-6 minutes.
- Press the dough firmly into the prepared pan using your hands. Bake until the edges are just golden brown for about 30-35 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and cool completely for about an hour.
- Lift out of the pan and cut into 16 rectangles.
Enjoy!
