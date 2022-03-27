If you have a sweet tooth, you’re going to love this next recipe. Something yummy is in the oven as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 cup unsalted butter, cold and cubed

2 cups all purpose flour

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 tsp. salt

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Grease a 9-inch square baking pan with butter. Line the bottom and sides with parchment paper, leaving enough overhang to lift the biscuits from the pan when they’re done. Set aside.

In your mixer bowl, beat the cold, cubed butter, flour, sugar, vanilla and salt on medium until the mixture is well combined and crumbly for about 5-6 minutes.

Press the dough firmly into the prepared pan using your hands. Bake until the edges are just golden brown for about 30-35 minutes.

Remove from the oven and cool completely for about an hour.

Lift out of the pan and cut into 16 rectangles.

Enjoy!

