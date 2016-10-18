Shop Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Pink drinks, pink clothes and pink makeup. Looks like Breast Cancer Awareness Month is upon us. Now all shopaholics can feel a little better, by contributing a part of their purchases to breast cancer awareness. Deco found the perfect places to shop and drink — all things pink.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is all about getting glammed up.

Azul Boutique in CocoWalk has some pink pieces, perfect for October.

Craig Laitman, Azul Boutique: “We have a couple of T-shirts that are phenomenal for jeans.”

And some flowy dresses — phenomenal for Miami.

Craig Laitman: “This look is a one-of-a-kind dress. Notice when she walks. It has a great flow to it.”

Hot pink is always in! And so are patterns.

Best part — you’re shopping for a good cause.

Craig Laitman: “The pieces that we’re highlighting, 25 percent of sales is going to the Relay For Life organization.”

Who doesn’t love good makeup?

Carole Ann Bell: “We’re donating two wonderful packages for the next three months. Twenty-five percent of the proceeds will go to Women Beyond Cancer.”

“Beauty For Real” has two terrific trios. One with a blush stick, lip liner and lip color.

Or…

Carole Ann Bell: “A very cute threesome lip trio, with three wonderful pink colors.”

The lip glosses are plumping and feel good. They come with your personal spotlight, too!

Buy the products online, or at Barba Skin Clinic on Biscayne and 47th.

After you’re all glammed up, it’s time for a little cocktail at Shooters in Fort Lauderdale.

Peter Lopez, Shooters: “For the whole month of October, we’re donating 100 percent of all the sales of the specialty drinks towards the Women’s Breast and Heart Initiative.”

Specialty drinks like the Raspberry Cream Sprinkle.

Peter Lopez: “Tito’s Vodka, heavy cream, raspberry Chambord, and we coat the rim of the glass with the sprinkles.”

Or the Cotton Candy Fizz, with champagne, Chambord, raspberry purée and cotton candy.

La Moderna in Miami Beach is also donating all of the proceeds from two magical cocktails.

Valentino Longo: “This is gonna be the Pretty in Pink, and it’s basically a twist on the Cosmopolitan.”

It takes gin, fresh lime juice, cranberry. Not into gin? Try this one instead.

Valentino Longo: “The Pink Panther, which is basically a mix between strawberry infused vodka, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, rose essence and egg whites.”

So many choices — so little time. Cheers!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Azul Boutique

3015 Grand Ave.

Coconut Grove, FL 33133

(305) 446-9964

http://azulcoconutgrove.com

Beauty for Real

(877) 884-9222

www.beautyforreal.com

Barba Skin Clinic

4770 Biscayne Blvd. #120

Miami, FL 33137

(305) 576-1133

www.barbaskinclinic.com

Shooters Waterfront

3033 N.E. 32nd Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

(954) 566-2855

www.shooterswaterfront.com

