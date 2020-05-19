Shooters Waterfront in Fort Lauderdale offering private dining with private chef, personal servers

Private dining is the way of life right now, and one SoFlo hotspot is making sure your dinner out is special and socially distanced. Chef Alex Miranda has been cookin’ up the story in Fort Lauderdale.

You’re probably used to seeing Shooters Waterfront in Fort Lauderdale look something like this.

Peter Lopez, Shooters Waterfront: “It’s been a fan favorite for 38 years. We’ve been around since Prohibition, and we like to say, ‘You know what? We’re gonna be here for about another 50, 100 years.'”

Now that the restaurant has reopened for dine-in service, things don’t look the same, but if the idea of even a dsmall crowd doesn’t float your boat these days, it’s time to go private.

Peter Lopez: “We have a great room upstairs that accommodates. We call it the Papillion Room, which has room for anywhere from two to 12 guests, and you can dine in your own intimate dining space.”

The only way to get to this upstairs space is via a private elevator.

This experience comes with a private chef and personal servers, and it’s also got a great view!

Peter Lopez: “You’re kinda secluded away from the restaurant but can still see, oversee through the window everything that’s happening downstairs, all the energy, but you’re in your own little private world.”

Social distancing doesn’t mean you’re missing out on good food, either.

At Shooters, you’re getting the gourmet experience with dishes like the cashew-crusted Mahi and a new vegan specialty.

Peter Lopez: “The Verdi Pippion: it’s a classic 100% vegan dish that our chefs have come up with, and it’s selling like hot cakes.”

And don’t forget to save room for dessert.

Key Lime Baked Alaska with a loved one you maybe haven’t seen in months? Yes, please!

Peter Lopez: “The appeal of it is that you really get a chance to have some one-on-one dining in an intimate setting with your friends, spouse or loved ones, but you also get a one-on-one unique dining experience with the chef, and your server’s there to take care of anything that you’ll ever need.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Shooters Waterfront Fort Lauderdale

3033 NE 32nd Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

954-566-2855

www.shooterswaterfront.com

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.