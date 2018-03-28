Frills & Flowers w/ Alice + Olivia

What:

Celebrating spring fashions at alice + olivia’s gorgeous new flagship store in the Miami Design District.

Why:

Bold colors, flirty flowers and fancy frills as far as the eye can see; it’s everything I dreamed the new alice + olivia flagship store would be and then some. The chic new boutique, which held its official grand opening a few weeks ago on International Women’s Day, is a direct reflection of the wonderfully whimsical woman who started it all: Stacey Bendet.

Like any good idea, Stacey gave birth to alice + olivia quite naturally. As fashion legend has it, she was searching for the perfect pair of pants but came up empty. What started as an exciting trouser treasure hunt ended in a fruitless and frustrating fashion moment. However, the good news is a “Frills & Flowers” seed was forever planted.

That was back in 2002 and apparently, Stacey was onto something because sixteen years later, her brand is a global sensation producing clothing, jewelry, shoes, purses and sunglasses. Her designs are eclectic, personality-driven and insanely unique, not to mention high-quality.

For spring, Stacey is using more than just flower power and incredible colors to engage fashionistas. She’s added fun t-shirts with sayings like, “The World Needs More Sparkle” and “When Women Support Each Other Great Things Happen.” As you may have guessed, Stacey is all about empowering those around her and personally, that’s the kind of #ladyboss I want designing what I choose to put on my body. Speaking of…

Stacey’s new flagship store, in the heart of the Design District, is filled with the gorgeous and glamorous. The two-story ode to clean architecture and a decadent life style is enhanced by natural light with gi-normous floor-to-ceiling windows. Every corner of the place is well thought-out and creatively crafted. I especially love the dressing rooms; they make you feel and look good. I can’t remember the last time I said that while getting my retail therapy on. From the wall paper to the carefully angled mirrors, you’ll wanna take a few #selfies. I know I did.

So, why a flagship store in the Magic City? Because Stacey believes the women in Miami embody her brand: they’re sexy, stylish and not afraid to express themselves through fashion. Feeling special in your clothing is a beautiful thing, but finding a way to execute that “IT” factor without looking like everyone else around you is where alice + olivia owns the market and that’s why it’s one of my Favorite Things.

Where:

alice + olivia

99 NE 39th Street

Miami, Florida 33137

When:

Monday-Saturday 11am-7pm

Sunday 12pm-6pm

Be Social:

IG: @aliceandolivia

FB: @aliceandoliviabystaceybendet

Twitter: @aliceandolivia

“Deep in their roots, all flowers keep the light.” — Theodore Roethke

James Woodley Photography

All clothing, jewelry & shoes by alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet

shot on-site at alice + olivia in the Design District

styled by Andrea Jacobs of alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet

Hair & Make-up: Odett Hernandez

Digital Editor: Jessie Neft-Swinger

Editor: Matthew “Wonderfully Whimsical” Auerbach

