ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Actor, stand-up comedian, TV host and director Bob Saget has been found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. He was 65.

According to a tweet posted by officials, “Deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” Sunday afternoon.

Saget was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” the tweet read.

TMZ was the first news outlet to report Saget’s death.

The circumstances behind his death remain unclear.

In addition to his stand-up specials, Saget was best known for playing dad Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom “Full House” and its Netflix sequel, “Fuller House.” He was also the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” from 1989 to 1997.

