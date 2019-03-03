Sheet Pan Gnocchi/ Belkys

(WSVN) - If you’re looking for a quick main course meal with great Italian flavors, then we’ve got you covered. That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Sheet Pan Gnocchi

Ingredients:

1 16 oz. package of gnocchi

2 pints cherry tomatoes

1 package mozzarella balls

2 cloves garlic (or more to taste)

3 tbs. olive oil

1 tbs. Italian seasoning

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil (to taste)

Grated Parmesan (to taste)

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Line a baking pan with parchment paper for easy cleanup. In a bowl, add the gnocchi, tomatoes, olive oil, garlic and Italian seasoning. Stir well to coat and separate the gnocchi.

Spread the mixture on the baking tray. Make sure it’s one layer so it cooks evenly. Put it in the oven for about 30 minutes. When the tomatoes pop, take it out of the oven.

Put the gnocchi back in the bowl and add fresh chopped basil and grated Parmesan. Add mozzarella balls and mix well.

To Plate:

Serve hot with a bit more grated parmesan on top for a quick, easy and delicious dinner!

Serves: 4

