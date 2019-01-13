Sheet Pan Garlic Butter Mushrooms/ Belkys

(WSVN) - The dinner bell is ringing, and we’ve a got a great vegetarian dish to share as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Sheet Pan Garlic Butter Mushrooms
Ingredients:
1/4 cup butter, melted
4 cloves garlic, minced (to taste)
1 tbs. freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 tsp. dried thyme
1/2 tsp. dried rosemary
Salt and pepper to taste
3 pounds mushrooms (your favorite)
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees, and lightly coat a baking sheet with non-stick spray.
- In a small bowl, whisk together butter, garlic, lemon juice, thyme and rosemary. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Place mushrooms in a bowl and toss to combine, then pour in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake for about 15 minutes, stirring a few times so they cook evenly. When they’re golden brown and tender — they’re ready!
To Plate:
- Serve and enjoy!
Serves: 4-6
Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.