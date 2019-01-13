Sheet Pan Garlic Butter Mushrooms/ Belkys

(WSVN) - The dinner bell is ringing, and we’ve a got a great vegetarian dish to share as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Sheet Pan Garlic Butter Mushrooms

Ingredients:

1/4 cup butter, melted

4 cloves garlic, minced (to taste)

1 tbs. freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tsp. dried thyme

1/2 tsp. dried rosemary

Salt and pepper to taste

3 pounds mushrooms (your favorite)

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees, and lightly coat a baking sheet with non-stick spray.

In a small bowl, whisk together butter, garlic, lemon juice, thyme and rosemary. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Place mushrooms in a bowl and toss to combine, then pour in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake for about 15 minutes, stirring a few times so they cook evenly. When they’re golden brown and tender — they’re ready!

To Plate:

Serve and enjoy!

Serves: 4-6

