Sheet Pan Frittata/Belkys

While big Easter gatherings may not be happening this year, here’s a tasty brunch item for the family as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Sheet Pan Frittata
Ingredients:
2 tsp. olive oil
1/3 cup finely chopped shallots or onion
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
3 cups baby spinach
1/4 tsp. granulated garlic
salt and pepper to taste
6 eggs
3 egg whites
1/4 tsp. Italian seasoning
2 tbs. milk
1/2 cup ricotta cheese
3 tbs. shredded parmesan cheese
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- Place a rimmed quarter sheet pan in the oven while it’s preheating.
- In a medium sized skillet, heat the olive oil over medium high heat.
- Add in the shallots and sauté for a minute or so, then add the spinach, grape tomatoes, granulated garlic and season with salt and pepper.
- Sauté another 2-3 minutes or until the spinach is wilted. Remove from the heat.
- In a medium sized bowl whisk together the eggs, egg whites, Italian seasoning, milk and ricotta until combined.
- Remove the hot sheet pan from the oven and spray with cooking spray.
- Pour the egg mixture
- Add tomatoes and shallot mix, then place back in oven
- Cook at 425 degrees for 30 minutes
Serves: 3-4
Enjoy!
