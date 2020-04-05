Sheet Pan Frittata/Belkys

While big Easter gatherings may not be happening this year, here’s a tasty brunch item for the family as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Sheet Pan Frittata

Ingredients:

2 tsp. olive oil

1/3 cup finely chopped shallots or onion

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

3 cups baby spinach

1/4 tsp. granulated garlic

salt and pepper to taste

6 eggs

3 egg whites

1/4 tsp. Italian seasoning

2 tbs. milk

1/2 cup ricotta cheese

3 tbs. shredded parmesan cheese

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Place a rimmed quarter sheet pan in the oven while it’s preheating.

In a medium sized skillet, heat the olive oil over medium high heat.

Add in the shallots and sauté for a minute or so, then add the spinach, grape tomatoes, granulated garlic and season with salt and pepper.

Sauté another 2-3 minutes or until the spinach is wilted. Remove from the heat.

In a medium sized bowl whisk together the eggs, egg whites, Italian seasoning, milk and ricotta until combined.

Remove the hot sheet pan from the oven and spray with cooking spray.

Pour the egg mixture

Add tomatoes and shallot mix, then place back in oven

Cook at 425 degrees for 30 minutes

Serves: 3-4

Enjoy!

