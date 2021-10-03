In the mood for the perfect main course? We have dinner with a Mexican twist! That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Dish: Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas

Ingredients:

1 tbs. chili powder

1 1/2 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1/4 tsp. oregano

1/2 tsp. onion powder

1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

1 1/2 lb. (3) boneless skinless chicken breasts, sliced into strips

1 of each, red, yellow and orange bell peppers- cored and sliced into strips

1 medium red onion sliced into strips

4 tsp olive oil

1/2 fresh lime juice

chopped cilantro

8 taco-sized tortillas- we used corn but you can also use flour tortillas

Your favorite toppings- sour cream, avocado, diced tomatoes, Mexican cheese blend.

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

In a small mixing bowl whisk together the seasonings and set aside. Toss the peppers and onions with half the seasoning mix and two tbs. olive oil. Make sure they are well coated. Spread the vegetables in a single layer on a baking sheet.

Toss the chicken strips with remaining seasoning and two tbs. olive oil. Place the chicken on top of the vegetables. Do not let the chicken strips overlap.

Roast in the oven until chicken is cooked through and the veggies are tender- about 18-25 minutes. Remove from the oven. Drizzle lime juice and fresh cilantro over the chicken and let the pan rest.

Heat the tortillas. Fill them with chicken and vegetables and serve with your favorite toppings.

