Shawn Mendes bares his heart in Netflix doc ‘In Wonder’

Shawn Mendes is the subject of a Netflix documentary. Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

(CNN) — Shawn Mendes is just a regular guy.

At least that’s what the new trailer for his Netflix documentary “In Wonder” wants to stress.

According to the streaming giant the doc “follows Shawn Mendes’ journey toward self-discovery, after the physical and emotional demands of his rise, and his last world tour, pushed him towards a personal and musical reckoning.”

In the trailer Mendes says, “This isn’t a story about a famous musician. This is a story about a guy growing up.”

And yet the 22-year-old former You Tube star is very aware that the world sees him as a musical superstar.

“If I tell the world I’m just a normal human, will they stop coming to my shows?” Mendes asks. “Maybe I should pretend I’m Superman for a little bit longer.”

We also appear to learn a bit about his love affair with fellow singer Camila Cabello, who he’s been dating for over a year.

“My song comes on the radio or something and I’m like, ‘Everything’s about you. They’re all, they have always been about you,'” he says as we see a shot of Cabello. “She goes, ‘What do you mean?’ Like, they’re all about you. Like every song I’ve ever wrote.”

The debut feature length documentary will be released on Netflix on November 23.

