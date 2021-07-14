Here at Deco, we admit when we’re wrong, and we were wrong to think we lived in a world where people knew “Sharknado” was a joke, but now, two “Sharknado” stars are diving deep to see how plausible these shark-toothed tornadoes are!

Here’s something you can sink your teeth into.

Tara Reid: “Did you bring a chainsaw?”

In “The Real Sharknado,” the series stars Ian Ziering and Tara Reid are out to answer the age old question: “Is there anything people won’t believe?”

Ian Ziering: “There’s a lot of people out there walking the streets mindlessly that are wondering if a Sharknado could really happen, and, you know, I don’t want to burst anybody’s bubble. I’m all about the fantasy and suspending disbelief, but you know, what’s possible, what’s probable, big difference there.”

The show’s in honor of Discovery Network’s Shark Week.

Tara Reid: “They’re everywhere!”

Ian and Tara wanted to see if “Sharknado” was only movie magic.

“Sharknados have been reported all up and down the East Coast.”

Ian Ziering: “We were looking to see if sharks will jump out of the water to attack prey in midair. We threw chum in the water and coconuts and all the things that might be stirred into the soup if there was a storm.”

They really dove into this job.

Tara Reid: “Be careful.”

Ian Ziering: “We did three dives a day over six days, and while I was down in the water, it was never a problem until later at night, when I’d be going to sleep thinking about what I was doing during the day.”

Ian was bitten by the buzz of Shark Week ages ago, so you could say he’s not just a star, he’s a fan too!

Ian Ziering: “I remember on the set of ‘90210,’ our sound guy was a huge fisherman, and he was like, ‘Gotta get home, make the scene quick, Ian. Shark Week is on.’ I think that’s the first time I ever heard of it, and then, started watching it. It’s really just so amazing.”

Tara Reid: “This is the weirdest, craziest thing of my life!”

