Shaq, Jamie Foxx bring down the house at star-studded Miami Beach parties

The stars were out in South Florida this weekend. From DJ Irie’s charity events to a former heat star DJ-ing the weekend away, we’ve got the highlights from the biggest bashes in South Florida.

Guy Fieri: “We gotta take a second, we gotta recognize the hardest working man in the biz. This guy, you never get him at home, and all he does is work.”

Guy Fieri and Jamie Foxx got the party started with Irie at the Fontainebleau Hotel for his beach bash, but then Jamie got into the groove — much to the delight of the crowd.

He wasn’t the only one showing off his smooth moves.

Jason Derulo (performing on stage): “When the roof caved in and the truth came out, I just didn’t know what to do.”

A shirtless Jason Derulo brought the house down with his showstopping performance.

Shaq showed up — as DJ Diesel. The former Miami Heat star proved he can back up DJ Irie on the turntables whenever he needs it.

And the crowd at LIV couldn’t get enough of DJ Diesel.

But the party didn’t stop there for Shaq. He then got on the ones and twos at the Delano Hotel’s pool party.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.