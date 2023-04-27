Shania Twain is hitting the road. The country goddess is launching her “Queen of Me” world tour this weekend. She dropped the deets on what her fans around the globe can expect.

No, it’s not a dream.

Shania Twain is bringing her talents to cities around the world on her “Queen of Me” tour.

Get ready to get rocked.

Shania Twain: “The show is a song. It has a beginning, an end and then everything in between is a journey. My role is to take everybody on an in-journey in that time, the time period of the show.”

Shania’s plan is simple: Leave your worries at the door, and come in and party the night away.

Shania Twain: “As far as the shows go, I want people to leave inspired and relating to the same objective that I had in writing the songs, which was to lift up my spirits and just really enjoy the escapism.”

She knows that entertaining the crowd each night and making them feel good is job number one.

Shania Twain: “There’s nothing that I could ever say that I would think would change somebody’s life. I’m not Einstein. What I offer is what I do and mind what my intentions are. Hfully my work speaks for my intentions.”

Shania’s latest single, “Giddy Up,” is moving people in a very physical way.

The song has already sparked its own dance craze.

When she’s not putting a hitch in people’s giddy up, she’s keeping a promise to herself.

Shania Twain: “Yes, it’s been very common for me to donate a dollar from every seat, every ticket to Shania Kids Can. I always i promised myself as a kid that if i ever had money that i would give back to people.”

There are no South Florida dates on the “Queen of Me” tour — yet. But we can dream, right?

Shania Twain: “Nobody’s gonna be alone tonight.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.