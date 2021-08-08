It’s a hearty breakfast that you’ll make again and again! Eggs and more are on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Dish: Shakshuka

Ingredients:

3 tbs. extra virgin olive oil

1 cup shallots, diced

1/2 green pepper, chopped

4 small garlic cloves, chopped

1 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. sweet paprika

1 28 ounce can diced tomatoes

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

5 oz. feta, crumbled (about 1 1/4 cups)

6 large eggs

1/2 can artichoke hearts (optional)

chopped parsley for garnish

Method of Preparation:

Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and bell pepper. Cook until soft. Add garlic and cook until tender- about 1-2 minutes. Now, stir in cumin, and paprika. Pour in tomatoes and season with salt and pepper and crumble half the feta in. Simmer until the tomatoes have thickened, about ten minutes. Taste, and add more salt and pepper if needed. Add artichokes and stir in.

Make little wells in the veggie mixture, and gently crack the eggs in. Crumble the other half of the feta over the top, then transfer the skillet to the oven and back until the eggs are set… about 15-20 minutes. Take out of the oven and let the pan cool for at least 5 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley and serve it up with warm crusty bread.

Enjoy!

