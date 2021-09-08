(WSVN) - A hearty dish that’s perfect for any meal of the day. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Samuel Gorenstein

The Restaurant: Abbale Televivian Kitchen, Miami Beach

The Dish: Shakshuka

Ingredients:

4 cups red bell peppers, diced

4 cups yellow onions, diced

4 cups green bell peppers, diced

3 cups water

1/3 cup garlic, chopped

2 tsp aleppo pepper

2 #10 cans San Marzano tomatoes

2 tbsp cumin powder

2 tbsp kosher salt

2 cups olive oil

1/2 cup sweet paprika

4 tbsp white sugar

2 eggs

Method of Preparation:

In a large rondeaux pan at medium heat, add peppers, onions, garlic, olive oil, and salt. Cook for 8 minutes, or until translucent.

Add remaining spices and cook for extra 2-3 minutes.

Add tomatoes, and softly break them apart using a whisk but leaving chunks in the mixture.

Add water and braise the mixture slowly on low heat for about 15-20 minutes.

Remove from the heat and transfer into a cambro container, let cool.

To serve:

In a large cast iron casserole place shakshuka sauce and warm it up on medium heat.

Using the back of a spoon create two wells on each side, and crack one egg in each well.

Season with salt and pepper.

Transfer casserole to the oven and cook for under high broil until the eggs are set but have a medium soft yolk.

To Plate:

Garnish with a drizzle of olive oil, chopped parsley and aleppo pepper.

Serve with fresh warm pita cut into halves, and tahini and green harissa sauce.

Abbale Televivian Kitchen

864 Commerce St.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-902-3477

www.abbatlvkitchen.com

