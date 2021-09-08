(WSVN) - A hearty dish that’s perfect for any meal of the day. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Samuel Gorenstein
The Restaurant: Abbale Televivian Kitchen, Miami Beach
The Dish: Shakshuka
Ingredients:
4 cups red bell peppers, diced
4 cups yellow onions, diced
4 cups green bell peppers, diced
3 cups water
1/3 cup garlic, chopped
2 tsp aleppo pepper
2 #10 cans San Marzano tomatoes
2 tbsp cumin powder
2 tbsp kosher salt
2 cups olive oil
1/2 cup sweet paprika
4 tbsp white sugar
2 eggs
Method of Preparation:
- In a large rondeaux pan at medium heat, add peppers, onions, garlic, olive oil, and salt. Cook for 8 minutes, or until translucent.
- Add remaining spices and cook for extra 2-3 minutes.
- Add tomatoes, and softly break them apart using a whisk but leaving chunks in the mixture.
- Add water and braise the mixture slowly on low heat for about 15-20 minutes.
- Remove from the heat and transfer into a cambro container, let cool.
To serve:
- In a large cast iron casserole place shakshuka sauce and warm it up on medium heat.
- Using the back of a spoon create two wells on each side, and crack one egg in each well.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Transfer casserole to the oven and cook for under high broil until the eggs are set but have a medium soft yolk.
To Plate:
- Garnish with a drizzle of olive oil, chopped parsley and aleppo pepper.
- Serve with fresh warm pita cut into halves, and tahini and green harissa sauce.
Abbale Televivian Kitchen
864 Commerce St.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
305-902-3477
www.abbatlvkitchen.com
