MIAMI (WSVN) - Shakira is set to go back on the road for a world tour, her first since 2018, that will include a stop in Miami.

The “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” world tour kicks off on Nov. 2 in California. The superstar is scheduled to perform at the Kaseya Center on Nov. 20.

The tour will feature music from her latest and 12th studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, released in March.

Shakira says the album is a mix of pop, reggaeton, regional and rock and describes her journey from vulnerability to resistance.

Presale tickets for the tour go on sale Wednesday. Tickets for the general public go on sale Monday.

