MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Shakira is about to kick off he first of her South Florida concerts as part of her current world tour, sending fans into a frenzy.

Friday’s concert at Hard Rock Stadium is night one of the Miami-Dade leg of her “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” world tour, which translates to “women no longer cry,” a mantra that’s the title of the Colombian artist’s newest album.

This is Shakira’s first tour in seven years, and the staff at Hard Rock Stadium are preparing for tens of thousands of fans.

Shakira is promising to put on an unforgettable show, with special guests Like fellow Colombian Manuel Turizo, Alejandro Sanz and Ozuna.

Fans on social media are speculating about who else may pop up, with people making guesses like Karol G and Lady Gaga.

Aside from the Latin superstar, the Hard Rock will also welcome Post Malone for a concert on Sunday, with a tailgate at Lot 15 beforehand.

Roadways near the concert venue are expected to be congested this weekend, so organizers advise drivers to give themselves plenty of time if they’re heading to the area.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.