MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Star singer Shakira visited the Miami Beach Police Department and showed off her right hook.

Miami Beach Police posted the video of the singer boxing on their Twitter, Monday.

HIPS DON’T LIE? We say @Shakira’s right hook doesn’t lie! 🥊 Thank you #Shakira for stopping by MBPD with the fam and saying hello! pic.twitter.com/36i98RJbzO — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 18, 2019

After showing off her boxing skills, Shakira took pictures with fans at the department.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.