MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Shakira kicked off he first of her South Florida concerts as part of her current world tour, sending fans into a frenzy.

Friday’s concert at Hard Rock Stadium is night one of the Miami-Dade leg of her “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” world tour, which translates to “women no longer cry,” a mantra that’s the title of the Colombian artist’s newest album.

This is Shakira’s first tour in seven years, and the staff at Hard Rock Stadium are preparing for tens of thousands of fans.

Shakira is promising to put on an unforgettable show, with special guests Like fellow Colombian Manuel Turizo, Alejandro Sanz and Ozuna.

Fans on social media are speculating about who else may pop up, with people making guesses like Karol G and Lady Gaga.

As people flock the stadium, fans shared their excitement with 7News.

“My mom introduced me to her when i was little, so i just started listening to her since i was little,” said a fan.

“I have been listening to Shakira since I was a child in my home in Venezuela, this is my first Shakira concert,” said another concertgoer.

I always wear something Shakira because I like this dance,” said a fan.

People even dressed up according to different eras of her music.

“This is La Intuicion. This is, I guess, 2009, maybe? I’ve loved her since i was like seven, six,” said a fan showing off her outfit.

Aside from the Latin superstar, the Hard Rock will also welcome Post Malone for a concert on Sunday, with a tailgate at Lot 15 beforehand.

Roadways near the concert venue are expected to be congested this weekend, so organizers advise drivers to give themselves plenty of time if they’re heading to the area.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.