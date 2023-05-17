When you’re in the mood for a good time, Wait. That doesn’t sound right. How about when you’re in the mood for good music. Reggae and dance-hall living legend Shaggy always delivers. Like with his new EP called In the Mood.

After listening to Shaggy’s new soca-inspired EP, which is an all-out celebration of the Caribbean, I’m actually more in the mood to drink a piña colada, and to do some whining.

You know shaggy.

Alex Miranda: “Mr. Boombastic. No no. God, that was so bad. Yeah, yeah.”

No! More like…

Mine was pretty cringe.

Shaggy: “It’s gotta come from the cojoonas.”

Alex Miranda: “No, honestly, that’s what I’m saying.”

Good to know. Well, the reggae legend just dropped a hot new music video for Whine & Jumpin, with Patrice Roberts.

Shaggy: “I always support Caribbean music.”

Which I heard, along with the rest of his new soca-inspired, 7-song EP titled In The Mood at an exclusive listening party in North Miami.

Including Good Vibes Anthem Mood, featuring Kes.

Shaggy: ” Kes came and said, ‘I love this song, it’s great, but it needs a little bottle and spoon.’ I said, ‘Bottle and spoon?’ he took a spoon and hits a bottle. And if you’ve ever been to a carnival in Trinidad, it’s all about…”

Alex Miranda: “Well, I have been to Trinidad. My best friend is Trini.”

Shaggy: “Yeah. It’s all about the feel-good vibe of it.”

Jessica Taylor: “I love his new music. I can feel the vibe. I feel the energy. It just made me want to get up and dance.”

Oliver Mair: “He’s been able to bring up a more Caribbean fusion to the music, so we can see the entire Caribbean region dance and moving to the vibe and getting the world involved.”

One thing about Shag…

Shaggy: “In Jamaica, we were raised on calypso and soca along with reggae.”

He’s always in the mood to blend some genres.

Shaggy: “I’ve always been a person that has done hybrid music. If you listen to from Oh Carolina to Mr. Boombastic, there’s no two records that sound the same.”

Like, ever notice his 2001 number one hit Angel samples the baseline from Steve Miller’s band’s The Joker”?

And these are the kinds of details that have kept the two-time Grammy award winner on top.

Shaggy: “You don’t want to see me kick a ball.”

Alex: “You’re bad, like me.”

Shaggy: “But I know how to write a record.”

But before we go…

Shaggy: “Lover lover.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh! So legendary.”

Shaggy: “Boom-boom-bastic.”

Alex Miranda: “Lover lover.”

