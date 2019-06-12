‘Shaft’ kicks off opening night at 2019 American Black Film Festival in SoFlo

A big film is opening a big event in SoFlo. “Shaft” will kick off the 2019 American Black Film Festival with the help of its star, Samuel L. Jackson. Festive Deco reporter, Chris Van Vliet, is live in Miami Beach with the action.

The red carpet just opened up here on South Beach. It’s opening night of the American Black Film Festival.

We’re waiting on the arrival of all three Shafts that are in this movie — three generations of Shafts. You got, of course, Richard Roundtree, the OG, Samuel L. Jackson and Jessie T. Usher.

If you take a look to the right, a lot of the guests are coming in, some of the stars. As we wait on the arrival of Richard Roundtree, Samuel L. Jackson and Jessie T. Usher, we’ll tell you a little bit about “Shaft” and the three generations of actors.

Samuel L. Jackson: “Shaft is legendary. He’s the best dresser. He’s the toughest guy.”

Luna Lauren Velez (as Bennie Rodriguez): “You’re dressed like Morpheus from ‘Matrix.'”

*John Shaft shoots purse*

Samuel L. Jackson (as John Shaft): “Sick of these Laurence Fishburne comparisons.”

Regina Hall: “That character created a legacy. The name alone embodied everything that was masculine, powerful, dangerous and sexy.”

Samuel L. Jackson: “The myth of the black male who’s superior — that person who comes to mind is John Shaft.”

Samuel L. Jackson (as John Shaft): “You back here having a knife fight?”

Richard Roundtree (as John Shaft, Sr.): “Oh, hell no. I shot him.”

Samuel L. Jackson: “Richard has to be in this movie. He brings a certain cool and calm.”

Richard Roundtree: “The first black action hero.”

*John Shaft Jr. enters a room full of guns*

Jessie T. Usher (as John Shaft, Jr.): “Damn, grandpa.”

Richard Roundtree: “Very empowering.”

Samuel L. Jackson: “It’s hard to be righteous, tough, sexy and good-looking all at once.”

Richard Roundtree: “It’s in the DNA.”

Samuel L. Jackson (as John Shaft): “It’s your duty to please that booty.”

“Shaft” opens in theaters on Friday.

The 2019 American Black Film Festival runs through Sunday.

