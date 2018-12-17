‘Sex and the City’ costume designer opens pop-up gallery in Wynwood

Patricia Field is one of those people behind the scenes who makes TV shows and movies possible. The iconic costume designer for “Sex and the City” was just here for Art Basel — and lucky for 305 fashionistas — she decided to stick around a little longer with her own pop-up gallery.

She’s a two-time Emmy winner for her costume designs in “Sex and the City,” and got an Oscar nod for her costume work in “The Devil Wears Prada.”

Now, one of the biggest names in fashion has a gallery right here in lil’ ole Wynwood!

Patricia Field, costume designer: “There’s quite a bit here of eye candy, fashion, art, which for me are cousins — art and fashion.”

Costume designer Patricia Field is following up her Art Basel shows with her ARTFashion pop-up.

If you saw it on the runway during Basel, you likely can find it here.

Patricia Field: “Please come and see all the clothes! They’re here!”

Now that’s a sales pitch!

Patricia’s fans know she has a particular style.

Patricia Field: “I love combining what might seem inappropriate and put it together, and that’s what makes you unique and original.”

That uniqueness is on display with a whole lot of outfits here, like this “Nasty Woman” jumpsuit styled with a coat.

Patricia Field: “It’s very femme. Not femme, femme, femme — femme, femme, femme!”

Rest assured, the looks Patricia has gathered for her gallery — you’re not gonna find anywhere else.

Patricia Field: “Everything here is one of a kind, so whatever you choose, you can feel totally safe knowing that you are one of a kind in a one-of-a-kind piece.”

And since she’s the expert, we wanted her thoughts on how Lynn and I looked at the Winterfest Gala the other week.

Absolutely fab, right?

Patricia Field: “Lynn is doing fine, but I think Shireen got it nailed. Lynn, don’t be jealous of Shireen. I just had to make a choice!”

We appreciate your honesty — but Lynn is fab, too!

Patricia’s gallery will be here until the end of the month. It’s located in the Wynwood block building on Northwest Second Avenue.

FOR MORE INFO:

Patricia Field ARTFashion Pop Up

180 NW 27th St. Miami, FL 33127

(786) 618-9960

https://patriciafield.com/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.