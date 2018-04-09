‘Series of Unfortunate Events’ star Neil Patrick Harris shows villain’s many faces

Unfortunate things are happening all around. Fortunately, Neil Patrick Harris is willing to explain them to us! Deco’s most unfortunate correspondent Chris Van Vliet sat down with the NPH.

If you haven’t seen the Netflix show “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” then that’s rather unfortunate. Neil Patrick Harris looks like he’s having way too much fun playing this character. He’s back to do it again for Season 2. I flew to New York City to make funny faces.

Neil Patrick Harris (as Count Olaf): “Hello, hello, hello, children.”

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” takes us into the weird and wild world of author Lemony Snicket.

Neil Patrick Harris (as Count Olaf): “Do you know what this is?”

Louis Hynes (as Klaus Baudelaire): “It looks like a list. Wrong. It’s a list. A list of chores.”

If you didn’t see the first season, let’s get you caught up. After a mysterious fire kills their parents, three orphans are placed in the care of their distant relative Count Olaf, played by Neil Patrick Harris — or should I say NPH? Can I call him that? Well, let’s ask NPH himself!

Chris Van Vliet: “Man, I’m chatting with NPH. Does anyone actually call you that?”

Neil Patrick Harris: “Only myself. I never use ‘I.'”

Neil Patrick Harris (as Count Olaf): “Does this seem like a nightmare? Because that’s the effect I was going for.”

Yes, that handsome fellow there is Count Olaf. He’s trying desperately to claim the kids’ fortune for himself. And every episode leads to some rather unfortunate events for the kids –hence the title.

Neil Patrick Harris: “I have the freedom to be as ridiculous and over-the-top as I want.”

The show is faithful to the books of the same name — and if you’re keeping score at home, Season 2 of the show covers books five through nine in the series — but if you couldn’t tell already, this definitely isn’t just some kids show.

Neil Patrick Harris: “I would hate for ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ to be lumped into some sort of kids television fodder chapter. We’re working hard to make something that has not been seen before.”

Neil Patrick Harris (as Count Olaf): “I have you cornered, Violet, and I have no mercy.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Your facial expressions here are just on point, they are incredible. Did you like sit in front of a mirror and go, ‘Can I make it bigger?’ Like, how does this work?”

Neil Patrick Harris: “I try to be as specific as possible, so if it’s ‘Olaf is furious,’ that’s a different look than ‘Olaf is flabbergasted,’ which is different from ‘Olaf is threatened.'”

Chris Van Vliet: “What’s a flabbergasted Olaf look like?

(Neil makes face)

Chris Van Vliet: “Furious? Oh, look at this!”

Neil Patrick Harris (as Count Olaf): “You freaks ready for the big show?”

Season 2 of ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ is now streaming on Netflix.

