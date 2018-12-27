Sergio’s Cuban Cafe and Grill offers traditional flavors to-go for the holidays

We’ve got places to go and people to see on New Year’s Eve. Preparing a big meal might not fit into your schedule, but you can still be the MVP of your New Year’s party by showing up with authentic Cuban cuisine without having to do any cooking yourself.

Sergio’s Cuban Cafe and Grill in Brickell is ringing in the new year the best way they know how by dishing out food to hungry customers.

Carlos Gazitua, CEO: “Everyone’s excited to join with their family and enjoy the celebrations for a great 2019, but they’re coming here because they want to get their Cuban food fix on.”

That fix includes a Cuban cooking tradition straight out of Havana.

Carlos Gazitua: “La Caja China is something very traditional for the holidays. It’s where everyone kind of comes together, does a slow roast pork.”

But instead of doing the work yourself, Sergio’s Cuban Cafe and Grill does it for you, and it’s a lot of work.

We’re talking about a whole pig here … a pig in a box.

Carlos Gazitua: “About a six-hour roast that is ready to go for you for the parties, so you can actually get that authentic, homemade feel.”

The finished product is called lechon, ready to be carved up and served with two side dishes of your choosing.

Carlos Gazitua: “Here’s the key: you can take it to go fast to your parties, to your events. Don’t worry about cooking at home. Come to Sergio’s, get your food, take the authentic flavors and take it to-go.”

There are plenty of other options on the menu, including create-your-own bowls.

But the concept is the same — this is homemade eatin’.

Alyssa Alvarez, customer: “It was absolutely amazing. It tasted like my grandma’s cooking. It tasted like growing up in Miami. It’s just something super familiar.”

Luis Quijano, customer: “The food was incredible. It reminded me of my grandmother’s house. They’ve got all the selections, all the options that remind you of childhood.”

So, whether you’re dining in during the day or taking food to-go at night, Sergio’s Cuban Cafe and Grill is promising:

Carlos Gazitua: “We’ve got you covered.”

All Sergio’s Cuban Cafe and Grill locations will be open on New Year’s Eve for dining in, take-out and catering.

FOR MORE INFO:

Sergio’s Cuban Cafe and Grill

40 SW 12th Street

Miami, FL 33130

(786) 500-0201

http://sergioscuban.com

