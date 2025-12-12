FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The start of the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade is right around the corner and it promises to go big this year.

“The Greatest Show on H2O” will take place Saturday, Dec. 13 and will feature 12 miles of exciting holiday fun.

2025’s Grand Marshal will be Romero Brito and singer Montel Jordan.

7News’ Vivian Gonzalez was along the parade route outside the Riverside Hotel on Las Olas on Friday morning, where she spoke to the President and CEO of Winterfest Lisa Scott-Founds for a sneak peak at what to expect. Here’s the conversation:

Vivian Gonzalez: “Now Lisa tell us what are going to be some of the wow boats that we’re going to be seeing tomorrow night?

Lisa Scott-Founds: “Well, obviously, we’re starting with our fireworks that are going to be presented by GEICO. And we’ve got a magnificent Grand Marshal showboat featuring Romero Brito and Montel Jordan. And as a matter of fact, about the Grand Marshal showboat by Fifth Third, it is featuring Romero Brito’s artwork because he did our poster this year. So it’s going to be absolutely magnificent. And We have an EDM this year we’ve never done before and I just learned what EDM is, electric dance music for all you youngers. And then we have got a motorcycle experience in a floating cage the entire 12 miles. We have fire dancers on board. We have got a junk and new band. There are so many things this year that we’ve never been doing. I mean, we haven’t been doing what you haven’t done. It’s just going to be like a one-off parade and the weather is going to cooperate. And at the very end, you know, this is our 54th year for Winterfest. So we are culminating with a huge grand finale by Visit Lauderdale featuring Studio 54. And we’ve got dancers and aerial acts. So everybody’s going to want to stay to the very end, usually at Santa Claus. But Santa, he flew in a little early from the North Pole, by the way. So he is coming and going to be right at the very beginning of the parade, which, by the way, starts at 6:00 p.m., opposed to 6:30.”

Vivian Gonzalez: “And can you tell us where can we track Santa? Like how can we track Santa the night of the parade?”

Lisa Scott-Founds: “So if you go to winterfestparade.com, there’s information there. But we do have a Winterfest app that everybody should plug into. And you can find out all the details and vote for your favorite boats. There’s so much information on our app. So I think everybody should just plug into it for sure.”

Vivian Gonzalez: “Also, what celebrities can we see along the parade route?”

Lisa Scott-Founds: “Right, so besides our Grand Marshals, we’ve got Miss Florida USA, we have Miss Teen Florida USA, and on the entertainment side, Ryan Cabrera and Chris Kirkpatrick from NSYNC will be on a boat as well.

Vivian Gonzalez: “And can you talk to us about the FPL Junior Captain this year?”

Lisa Scott-Founds: “That’s such a beautiful story. Our Junior Captain, which a boat is typically behind us, but you’ll see it on the waterway tomorrow, two men in a truck and FPL. Do a program throughout Broward County celebrating a child between the ages of 7 and 16 and they become our junior captain and then we have the other children that were nominees on board the Amazon Santa boat so there’s something for everybody with the kids.

Vivian Gonzalez: “And are tickets still available?”

Lisa Scott-Founds: “So we have tickets available and we have a special code which I’ll give you but at the Nicklaus Children’s Health System we have a parade viewing area. On Los Olos and the Intercoastal, it is front row seats. The weather is going to be perfect and there are seating. I mean, they’re perfect seats, nice and comfortable. But NICKLAUS 25, all in caps, for $5 off code. Yes. We’re so excited. It’s going to be an absolutely phenomenal parade and everybody needs to come out and see it. And we’re so grateful. WSVN, ABC Miami, and of course, Seminole Hard Rock. I’m our partner for 23 years.”

Vivian Gonzalez: “It’s going to be an amazing night. Thank you so much, Lisa.”

Like Scott-Founds said, there are going to be so many boats, mega yachts, beautifully decorated all around on Saturday night and Winterfest is just a wonderful time to be able to celebrate with family and friends the holidays here, South Florida style.

Santa will also be making an early appearance in the parade Saturday night, aboard the Jungle Queen.

And you’ll also be able to track Santa the night of the parade if you download the Winterfest app sponsored by Visit Lauderdale.

If you can’t watch the parade in person you’ll be able to catch it on WSVN and ABC Miami on the following days and times:

WSVN:

FRIDAY, 12/19/25 7:00-8:00P.M.

THURSDAY, 12/25/25 5:00-6:00A.M.

THURSDAY, 12/25/25 12:00-1:00P.M.

THURSDAY, 1/1/26 5:00-6:00A.M.

THURSDAY, 1/1/26 12:00-1:00P.M.

ABC MIAMI:

THURSDAY, 12/25/25 5:00-6:00A.M.

THURSDAY, 1/1/26 5:00-6:00A.M.



There are still tickets available for the best seats along the water to see this holiday spectacular, and There are also tickets available for the Riverside parties because this is party central as well and you can get those tickets here.

For information on bridge and waterway closures click here.

