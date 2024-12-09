HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida gala went into the wild this weekend.

The Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Black Tie Ball was held in Hollywood, Saturday night.

More than 1,000 guests enjoyed a “Lion King”-themed night, including a performance by members of the Tony-winning Broadway musical.

7’s Alex Miranda was on hand to host the event, which kicks off the week leading up to the annual Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade.

“It is the best tradition that the Hard Rock and the community is involved in,” said Susan Renneisen, Vice President of Community Affairs and Special Events for the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. “It embraces everyone — it’s community, it’s charity, it’s families, it’s everyone coming together to celebrate the joy of the season.”

“It really is such a special event, thinking about 53 years of producing something that is ever-changing, but yet a tradition,” Lisa Scott-Founds, President and CEO of Winterfest Inc.

This coming Saturday, more than a million people are expected to pack the banks of the New River in downtown Fort Lauderdale to watch more than 100 decorated boats for what has been dubbed “The Greatest Show on H2O.”

There are still tickets left for the best viewing area for the parade. Just log onto winterfestparade.com.

WSVN is a proud longtime sponsor.

