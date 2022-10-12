It’s that time of year again, it’s time to celebrate pinktober at the HardRock Hotel and Casino.

Pinktober puts cancer in perspective, making sure people know there’s power in testing early.

The Seminole HardRock Hotel and Casino is getting a little pink this month.

Susan Renneisen: “Pinktober is Seminole Hardrock’s and Hardrock International’s campaign to raise awareness and support for breast cancer.”

In honor of pinktober — the hotel is changing things up.

Susan Renneisen: “We’re doing specials in all of our restaurants.”

They’ve revamped their menu items to fit the theme.

So from now to the end of October, at Cipresso– guests can feast on a pink clam shell pasta with lobster and if you’ve got a sweet tooth…

Susan Renneisen: “Just a ton of variety in our Constant Grind coffee shop. All kinds of pink items you can buy.”

Like the ruby peach cupcake, that’s probably worth the stain you might get on your shirt later.

After all that food you’re going to want something to wash it down.

Oculus bar has you covered. They’ve created a signature drink that will be served at all the HardRock’s restaurants throughout the month.

Susan Renneisen: “Our signature drink for breast cancer is a Bouquet of Rosé.”

The bouquet of rosé is a gin based cocktail that looks almost too pretty to drink.

Susan Renneisen: “It’s so important for the Seminole HardRock get involved in community issues… our DNA is love all, serve all, and take time to be kind.”

Guest can also experience a hot pink cabana and shop for a little pinktober merch.

Susan Renneisen: “We have a variety of really fun social media-ops, like the one I’m standing at. You can smash cancer with a guitar, you can fight and punch cancer.”

And of course, it’s all for a good cause to raise awareness for early cancer detection.

Susan Renneisen: “It’s so important for all of us to recognize and be aware of breast cancer, if you haven’t, please get your mammogram. There’s no reason for people not to do that. It’s so easy.”

The HardRock is hosting their annual “making strides” walk on October 22, and there’s still time to get involved.

To sign up for “making strides”, click here.

For More Info:

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, FL 33314

(866) 502-7529

seminolehardrockhollywood.com

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.