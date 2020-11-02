Selfie Station in Aventura Mall gives your pictures a beauty boost

Taking the perfect selfie requires a steady hand, a good filter, and of course, the perfect background. Our selfie savant, Alex Miranda, found the perfect place to give your photos a beauty boost.

It is a cliché, but it’s true: it’s all about lighting … but when you have the right lighting, plus a beautiful backdrop and props to boot, that is the recipe for the perfect Instagram picture.

One Aventura pop-up is ready to fill up your Instagram feed this holiday season. Oh, and bring a change of wardrobe as well.

‘Tis the season … for selfies!

Selfie Station is a new pop-up in Aventura Mall where you can beef up your Instagram during this social media content drought.

Noah Manders, guest: “We’ve literally been trying to take pictures for weeks now. I know, it’s just crazy, but then we get this opportunity, so it’s awesome.”

There are 27 backdrops here, so feel free to come with multiple looks.

Ashley Wilkerson, Selfie Station: “We also have a changing room, so you can change your outfits, and no one would even know that you took them all in one day.”

And October is behind us, so you know what time it is.

Ashley Wilkerson: “Right now, over half of our stations are Christmas. We have giant presents built that you can actually sit on, in like a red monochromatic room.”

Alex Miranda: “I hate to admit it, but I’ve been extra bad this year, but leaving out a few cookies for Santa and a glass of milk can’t hurt. Now, Lynn and Shireen, they’re a lost cause.”

The props aren’t real, though, but it sure does look like it. Take this snow machine, for example.

Ashley Wilkerson: ‘It shoots up in the air, then it just falls down in the background, and you can actually get a picture that looks like you’re outside in the snow.”

There are plenty of non-holiday scenes, too.

Veronica Gonzalez, guest: “It says ‘feelings,’ and it’s just, like, red. That’s my favorite color, and there’s this unique couch that looks like a pair of lips.”

Perfect for a young couple in love. but for the rest of us singles … OK, moving on.

Veronica Gonzalez: “My favorite one was the swing one. I liked the splattered paint idea. It’s very artistic.”

Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for kids. and even though it’s all silly fun, they say they take safety seriously.

Veronica Gonzalez: “We’re just sanitizing like crazy, and you do have to wear a mask, but you can take off your mask when you’re in the stations for pictures.”

Just don’t forget to use your creativity.

Veronica Gonzalez: “I like using the front-facing camera, a timer, and I really try to get the lighting just right so I don’t really have to use a filter.”

Right now, they’re running a 20% off sale, which they say will end soon.

FOR MORE INFO:

Selfie Station

Aventura Mall

19501 Biscayne Blvd., Space 745

Aventura, FL 33180

selfiestationaventura.com

