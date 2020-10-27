‘Selena: The Series’ trailer charts late singer’s rise

(CNN) — A longer look at “Selena: The Series” has arrived.

On Monday, Netflix released the full trailer for the series coming in December.

In the trailer, actress Christian Serratos (“The Walking Dead”) plays the Tejano star in various stages of her career, from the early days of her rise until her tragic death at age 23. (A younger actress plays her as a child.)

The story of the singer, whose full name was Selena Quintanilla Perez, was previously brought to life in a 1997 movie starring Jennifer Lopez.

The trailer for the TV series appears to hit some similar notes to the film, but dives deeper into the relationship with her individual family members and the making of her music.

“Selena: The Series” debuts on December 4.

