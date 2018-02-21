Selena Gomez teams up with PUMA for ballerina athletic line

Selena Gomez is a certified music star and collaborates with some of music’s biggest names. Now, she’s trying out a new kind of duet. She’s partnering with a top athletic company and it’ll have you twirling your way to the gym.

Selena Gomez may not be able to keep her hands to herself, and she doesn’t want you to keep your hands off her new athletic line.

Gabriela Flores: “PUMA has teamed up with Selena Gomez to launch the ballerina line.”

The ballerina line is all about embracing who you are as a woman.

From the hats to the sports bras — we got the skinny on all the gear at the PUMA store in Dadeland Mall.

Gabriela Flores: “The theme of this line is all about ballet.”

Gabriela Flores: “This line is not your typical athletic clothing. It’s more elegant, more flowy, more feminine.”

It’s like walking into a ballerina’s closet.

Gabriela Flores: “It’s pretty, it’s practical and it’s stylish.”

It sure is!

Let’s start with the sneakers.

The satin bows, the cutouts — they’re not you’re typical workout kicks.

Gabriela Flores: “The shoes in this line are very delicate, they’re light weight, they’re all very elegant style shoes.”

Even the sports bras have cool designs.

And they have stylish pieces, like a kimono jacket that can take you from the gym to the street in an instant…

Or a chic jumpsuit, a la model Cara Delevingne.

Whether you are a ballerina or not, this line is really all about…

Gabriela Flores: “Feeling more feminine and more elegant and being comfortable in the clothes that you’re wearing.”

Selena and Cara aren’t isn’t the only celebs channeling their inner ballerina.

Kylie Jenner’s been spotted in the ballerina gear on more than one occasion.

Gabriela Flores: “Celebrities are loving the line because it allows them to show off their femininity.”

From the stars to us everyday women, this PUMA ballerina line allows us all to…

Gabriela Flores: “Feel stylish while working out, as well as looking stylish after you finish working out.”

FOR MORE INFO:

PUMA (Dadeland Mall)

7535 N Kendall Dr.

Miami, FL 33156

(305) 667-4223

us.puma.com/

