Selena Gomez opens American Music Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Selena Gomez has opened the American Music Awards with a colorful performance of two new songs “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now,” backed by a group of dancers.

Gomez hasn’t released a new album since 2015’s “Revival,” but dropped these two songs ahead of the awards show performance on Sunday, which is airing live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Taylor Swift and Halsey were shown on camera dancing and singing along in the audience.

The show is being hosted by Ciara, who entered the stage from a gold hoop dropped down from the ceiling and sang her song “Melanin.”

