If you ask around, the hottest sport right now may not be any of the obvious ones. No, not football, not basketball — but pickleball! It’s like the hot dog eating contest, but for pickles! At least that’s what I’ve heard and you-fit gyms found a way to make the booming sport even more fun.

Pickleball is everywhere!

But, if you’re a new fan of the sport too, you’ve probably been playing outdoors, in the humidity — and hopefully not in the rain.

And you know how that girl on Dr. Phil said, “catch me outside. how ’bout that?” Well, Youfit was all, “nah, catch us…inside. how bout that?”

Pickleball: weird name. fun sport!

Nathalia Ferreira: “It’s like a beautiful merge between tennis and ping pong.”

On a badminton-size court. So, it’s kinda what you love about each, all in one!

Nathalia Ferreira: “You make friends, you’re sweating, you’re just having a great time.”

Even celebrity friends, like Ellen Degeneres, Jillian Michaels, and the Kardashians, love it.

But, the fine folks at Youfit gyms have the right idea it’s better to sweat in air conditioning!

Nathalia Ferreira: “Everybody deserves results. Out of our 79 locations, we have 22 of them that are actually going to be rolling out indoor pickleball courts for premium and premium plus members.”

So, working out is work, but we all relish a good time.

Nathalia Ferreira: “I got hooked because it’s so much easier on the joints.”

Square up your stance and always underhand-serve.

Nathalia Ferreira: “We would start all the way back there with a serve. But, since this is your first time, we’re going to stay near the kitchen.”

Alex Miranda: “OK, so this is the kit, why is it called the kitchen?”

Nathalia Ferreira: “I have no idea.”

Just roll with it?

Nathalia Ferreira: “You can be as competitive as you want. You can be as chill as you want, it’s all about how you handle the paddle.”

Well, don’t threaten me with a good time.

Orestes is handling his crushing defeat surprisingly well.

Orestes: “what’s that, bro? Say it to my face. I feel great right now.”

Lucia, not so much.

Lucia: “Yes, I’m a little bit angry.”

They’re just happy they weren’t on a treadmill today.

Orestes: “I’ll be bored to death. So, this for me is a perfect combination.”

Lucia: “It didn’t feel like I was working out at all, so that’s the really good thing about it.”

