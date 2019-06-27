See Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska in action in new ‘Charlie’s Angels’ trailer

(CNN) — Say halo to the new “Charlie’s Angels.”

Your first chance to see Ella Balinska, Kristen Stewart and Naomi Scott in action in the Elizabeth Banks-led take on the female-powered franchise is here.

In the new trailer, the set-up is familiar: three skilled women take on action-packed missions with style, savvy and some heavy artillery. In this film, the women are led by mentors, all of whom call themselves Bosley.

Banks will appear as one of them. Sam Claflin, Djimon Hounsou, and Patrick Stewart also play a Bosley.

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” breakout Noah Centineo, Luis Gerardo Méndez and Nat Faxon are also on the cast.

The trailer is set to the just-released single from Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey.

