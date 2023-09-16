(CNN) — The first trailer for “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is here.

The movie is the sequel to the 2018 hit movie, and Jason Momoa returns to the sea as Arthur Curry, King of Atlantis.

In the trailer, Black Manta, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, vows to avenge his father’s death, saying, “I’m gonna kill Aquaman and destroy everything he holds dear.”

Nicole Kidman plays Arthur’s mother, Queen Atlanna. Amber Heard plays Arthur’s love interest Mera, princess of Xebel.

According to the official movie synopsis, “This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.”

The first “Aquaman” made over $1 billion at the box office. The film is produced by DC Studios, which like CNN is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.

The sequel premieres on Dec. 20.

